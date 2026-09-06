iPhone

Foldable iPhone Supply May Be Limited

By Samantha Wiley
Foldable iPhone Supply May Be Limited

For the upcoming foldable iPhone, Apple is rumored to have only made a couple hundred units a day due to control standards and high quality, meaning that supply for the device could be limited.


Many reports hint the production for the foldable iPhone has faced issues due to the difficulty of assembly for the device. The principal bottlenecks have been testing for the durability of the display and the structure of the hinge. Initially it has been thought that these problems have been fixed with Foxconn trial production. Commercial production has reportedly been pushed back due to this meaning that supply for the foldable iPhone could be limited.

Foldable iPhone Supply May Be Limited

The yearly iPhone event has been announced to be held on September 9, where Apple is expected to be revealing the iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro alongside the first foldable iPhone (expected to be given the Ultra brand). The event has been named ‘Surprise and Shine’.


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