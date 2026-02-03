Foldable iPhones May Have the Largest Battery Ever

The first foldable iPhone for Apple is rumored to arrive with the biggest iPhone battery ever manufactured that’ll beat rival gadgets. Fixed Focus Digital, Weibo user, reports that the new foldable iPhone’s battery could reach a 5,500 mAh capacity, making this the biggest ever for iPhones, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max currently at 5,088 mAh.

Current foldable devices feature a smaller battery like the Samsung Galaxy Fold having a 4,400 mAh size, and the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold featuring a 5,015 battery capacity. Apple having a battery capacity of 5,550 mAh would be unrivaled.

The foldable iPhone will reportedly feature a cover display at 5.5 inches, a crease-free 7.8-inch inner display, two rear cameras, Touch ID, the Apple made C2 modem and the A20 chip. It is anticipated to be released with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max this year.