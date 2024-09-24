Folding iPhone may have multitouch sensors

Apple’s foldable iPhone might have touchscreen elements, according to the latest patent submission by the company.

The patent, titled ‘Electronic Devices with Display and Touch Sensor Structures’ discusses a foldable iPhone that can be used for swiping and tapping to control. Details about how this is possible while the device is folded or folding haven’t been outlined. It’s believed that Apple is planning on how to add touch sensitivity on the edge and sides of the device, with ‘buttons and other input devices’ available for user input. Apple also said that the ‘walls’ may have transparent or opaque portions and are made up of fiber-composite, metal, or opaque plastic within ceramic, fiber, and other opaque elements.

Apple also mentioned that touch could be a replacement for solid-state buttons, which is rumored to arrive on the iPhone. As is with patents, Apple may or may not continue with the idea or come up with a version of the said technology.