iPhone

Force sensor might arrive on iPhone 16 Action Button

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley - Senior News Editor
Apple might bring force sensors to its Action button on the iPhone 16 lineup.

Recent evidence suggests that ‘Project Atlas’ would be integrating an Action button with force sensors that have capacitative capabilities and pressure sensitivity for a variety of uses. Apple is believed to be adding a ‘Capture’ button adjacent to the power button. The Capture buttons are labeled ‘Project Nova’ and fall in line with the plan to make the volume and power buttons capacitative, labeled as ‘Project Bongo’

The rumor has been repeated, but not from reliable analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo or Mark Gurman. The reason for having the Action button for the iPhone 16 lineup is believed to be the same as adding USB-C and Dynamic Island. Developers will have an easier time coming up with new ways to use the feature as it will be on every iPhone 16 model.

By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
