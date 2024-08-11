iPhone

Foxconn boosts worker count for iPhone 16 production

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16

Apple’s manufacturing partner Foxconn has ramped up its workers to keep up with the production of the iPhone 16 lineup.

Advertisements

BusinessKorea recently reported that iPhone 16 production is starting and increased capacity by ten percent, with a total of 90 million units. Production efforts have been strengthened in China, particularly the main supplier Foxconn which has hired 50,000 workers in the last two weeks. The peak season for iPhone is believed to be in August and lasts until December. Foxconn’s employee numbers play a crucial role in meeting the demand, and local media in the region claim that Foxconn has offered an increased pay and bonus to encourage people to join the company.

iPhone 16

Foxconn increased the pay in July to 25 yuan per hour, with a hiring bonus of 7,500 yuan in August. Apple is also said to be investing in India for its iPhone 16 lineup.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple AirTag
The Apple AirTag is $5 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Spotify and Epic games claims Apple DMA changes ‘Illegal’
1 Min Read
Instagram
Instagram carousel post can now have 20 videos and photos
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
The M3 MacBook Air is $249 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Maps
New ‘Search Here’ feature appears on Apple Maps
1 Min Read
Open AI
Open AI unlocks two free image generation on ChatGPT
1 Min Read
Web Apple Maps
Firefox browser gains support for Web Apple Maps
1 Min Read
Samsung M8 4K Smart Monitor
The Samsung M8 4K Smart Monitor is $251 Off
1 Min Read
iPad Air 2026
Samsung to supply OLED panels for iPad Air 2026
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Mass production of iPhone 16 increase
1 Min Read
M4 Mac Mini
Next M4 Mac mini billed ‘Apple’s smallest computer’
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
The 9th Generation iPad is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?