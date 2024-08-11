Foxconn boosts worker count for iPhone 16 production

Apple’s manufacturing partner Foxconn has ramped up its workers to keep up with the production of the iPhone 16 lineup.

Advertisements

BusinessKorea recently reported that iPhone 16 production is starting and increased capacity by ten percent, with a total of 90 million units. Production efforts have been strengthened in China, particularly the main supplier Foxconn which has hired 50,000 workers in the last two weeks. The peak season for iPhone is believed to be in August and lasts until December. Foxconn’s employee numbers play a crucial role in meeting the demand, and local media in the region claim that Foxconn has offered an increased pay and bonus to encourage people to join the company.

Foxconn increased the pay in July to 25 yuan per hour, with a hiring bonus of 7,500 yuan in August. Apple is also said to be investing in India for its iPhone 16 lineup.