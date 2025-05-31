iPhone

Future iPhone to have a 200 MP camera

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone

Apple is said to be considering a 200 MP camera for its next iPhone, as per an online leak.

Advertisements

A user with the handle ‘Digital Chat Station’ posted on Weibo that Apple is currently testing a 200 megapixel sensor, which might be for a future iPhone. The post did not say which model or year it would be integrated into the device. It’s believed that the component will be a rear camera on a high-end model. Apple competitor Samsung had it on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which debuted in 2023, and on subsequent models, the S25 Ultra and S24 Ultra.

iPhone

An iPhone with a 200 MP camera could capture greater detail, as well as higher-resolution photos. The images could be printed and cropped without sacrificing quality. The iPhone 17 is said to have a new 48 MP camera, and it’s unlikely that the iPhone 18 will have the 200 MP component.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple
Apple buys out small game studio
1 Min Read
The Morning Show
‘The Morning Show’ season four to debut in fall
1 Min Read
iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 New Features
iOS 26: Design overhaul, no AI, and system enhancements
2 Min Read
iPad Air M2 refurbished on sale
Apple starts selling the refurbished M2 iPad Air
2 Min Read
M4 iPad Pro
The 11-inch M4 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi is $160 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple had plans for a satellite home internet service
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple might introduce new iPhone designs for the next three years
1 Min Read
WhatsApp
WhatsApp launches on iPad
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Air
The M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $134 Off
1 Min Read
Myst
‘Myst’ developer to update game versions for Apple Silicon
1 Min Read
Ted Lasso
‘Ted Lasso’ team to begin production for fourth season
1 Min Read
Trump
Trump threatens 25% tariff on non-US made iPhones
1 Min Read
Lost your password?