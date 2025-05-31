Future iPhone to have a 200 MP camera

Apple is said to be considering a 200 MP camera for its next iPhone, as per an online leak.

Advertisements

A user with the handle ‘Digital Chat Station’ posted on Weibo that Apple is currently testing a 200 megapixel sensor, which might be for a future iPhone. The post did not say which model or year it would be integrated into the device. It’s believed that the component will be a rear camera on a high-end model. Apple competitor Samsung had it on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which debuted in 2023, and on subsequent models, the S25 Ultra and S24 Ultra.

An iPhone with a 200 MP camera could capture greater detail, as well as higher-resolution photos. The images could be printed and cropped without sacrificing quality. The iPhone 17 is said to have a new 48 MP camera, and it’s unlikely that the iPhone 18 will have the 200 MP component.