iPhone

Future iPhones Will Have 1.4nm Manufactured A22 Pro Chips Starting 2028

By Samantha Wiley
Future iPhones Will Have 1.4nm Manufactured A22 Pro Chips Starting 2028

Apple will be moving to the 1.4-nanometer chips from the 2-nanometer chip for the 2028 high-end iPhones that will be released, with TSMC to manufacture most of the A22 Pro chips for Apple.


The iPhone 17 uses a N3P 3-nm process for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pro models, and the foldable iPhone to feature the first chips manufactured with the 2nm next-generation process. Then Apple will be moving to 1.4nm for 2028.

Future iPhones Will Have 1.4nm Manufactured A22 Pro Chips Starting 2028

Apple is looking to branch out its supply chain for chips and is reportedly collaborating with Intel. In the past, Apple and Intel have worked together, where Apple used Intel chips for its Macs. Both parties reached an agreement that would see Intel make ARM-based chips, with the use of designs for Apple chips. Intel is manufacturing its 14A node for 1.4nm made chips.


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