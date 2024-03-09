iPhone

Gain Massive Savings on the iPhone 15 Plus Silicone Case

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPhone 15 Plus Silicone Case with MagSafe

Enjoy more than 50% off on the official iPhone 15 Plus Silicone Case. Today, it’s down to just $17.65 from its original price of $49 on Amazon.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus Silicone Case with MagSafe - Clay ​​​​​​​ Apple iPhone 15 Plus Silicone Case with MagSafe - Clay ​​​​​​​ $49.00 $17.70Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Wrap your iPhone 15 Plus into a luxurious yet functional silicone case. You can choose from 12 different colors to suit your iPhone, style, or preference. Built-in magnets unlock MagSafe charging, which means you can invest in a MagSafe charger and wirelessly charge your iPhone for extra convenience. The official tag means quality is what you’d expect- Apple claims that each case undergoes thousands of hours of testing so you can have peace of mind. Drops are cushioned, and the case takes the brunt for everyday wear and tear.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus Silicone Case with MagSafe

The exterior is made from silicone material, which feels great in the hand. Inside is a microfiber cushion that protects your iPhone 15 Plus. Get the discounted iPhone 15 Silicone Case today!

