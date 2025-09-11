iPhone

‘Get Ready’ For the Release of iPhone 17 Ahead of Pre-Orders

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is now allowing customers to prepare for their pre-orders following the premiere of the iPhone 17 line. Pre orders will start on September 12, Friday at 8:00 am Eastern Time or 5:00 am Pacific Time. You can go to the official website or the Apple Store app to select your preferred device if you are looking to purchase an iPhone 17.


You can also select an AppleCare+ plan, add accessories with your order and check the status with the carrier and confirm. The streamlined process includes selecting your mode of payment, and whether it’s on installment or paying in full, before pre-orders even begin.

Members of the iPhone Upgrade Program can also choose their preferred model for the iPhone 17. They can finish pre-approval steps like securing their credit line, checking their eligibility for upgrade, and finalizing and confirming your shipping details. The price of the base iPhone 17 is at $799 and the iPhone Air is at $999. The iPhone 16 Pro Max pricing starts at $1,199, while the iPhone 17 Pro has a starting point of $1,099.


Lost your password?