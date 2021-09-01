Get the Unlocked Refurbished iPhone SE, Only $313

If you’re in the market for an iPhone but only have a few hundred dollars for a budget, you can get the latest iPhone SE refurbished model. Today, it’s down to just $313 from its original price of $399 on Amazon.

The iPhone SE 2nd Gen is Apple’s budget offering. The 4.7 inch smartphone has the A13 bionic chip that can run the latest app and games without a hitch. On the display side, you’ll love the upgraded details, thanks to next-gen Smart HDR and 4K video support.

Refurbished means it has gone through the steps of inspection, testing and cleaning to look like new. It comes with the requisite charging accessories and deluxe packaging, as well as a test certificate and quick start guide. Being unlocked means you can use it with any carrier on CDMA and GSM networks, including Sprint, T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon and more.

Buy the discounted and unlocked 2nd gen iPhone SE today!