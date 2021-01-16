Global iPhone shipment numbers Up 10 percent versus 2020

Apple has put up higher numbers in regards to global shipment of its iPhones- 10 percent compared to last year’s, according to DigiTimes Research.

Global smartphone shipments dipped 8.8 percent to 1.24 billion due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, 5G enabled smartphones rose as high as 300 million units this past year, a 20 million raise due to demand for faster data speed.

The report also made mention of global mobile phone shipments dropping by 20 percent in Q1 2020, falling by double digits in Q2, with a similar single digit decline in Q3 before going back up single digits in Q4.

Huawei and Samsung were the two companies who experienced the greatest loss, with shipment numbers undergoing a double digit decline. Of the 6 brands only Xiaomi and Apple improved their numbers in line with 2019’s figures.

The iPhone 11 proved to be the most-shipped unit for both Q1 and Q2 of 2020 and was the most popular smartphone. Last year, the iPhone 11 shipped to about 37.7 million, which was 10.8 million more compared to 2019’s iPhone XR.