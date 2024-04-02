Glossy Titanium a possible finish for upcoming iPhone 16 Pro

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro may come with a new glossy titanium finish, as per a new leak.

An online leaker by the handle ‘yeux1122’ claims that the iPhone 16 Pro will have a change of colors, with each color having a unique finish. Apple is said to be integrating a new method of production for the titanium finish. The leaker posted online how the iPhone 16 Pro will have an ‘improved titanium processing and color processing’, and that the material will be ‘more polished, if not an external scratch-resistant one.’

The leaker did not divulge any more details or disclose its source. If the rumor is true, then the brushed titanium look will have a smoother and glossy finish and probably resemble the stainless steel finish Apple had previously used. It’s worth noting that polished titanium will have better scratch resistance versus current iPhone models such as the iPhone 15 Pro.