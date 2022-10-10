Google advertises huge trade-in discount on the iPhone 13 Pro Max

Tech giant and smartphone brand Google is offering a trade-in value of up to $750 when iPhone 13 Pro Max users swap their phones for a new Pixel 7.

On its latest ad, Google is offering trade values of $695 for the 512GB iPhone 13 Pro Max, $645 for the 256GB storage model and $595 for the 128GB model. A $750 value is given for the 1TB model- in comparison, Apple is only giving out a maximum of $720 when trading in their iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The $750 trade-in value makes the Pixel 7 free, and those interested will only have to pay $150 to get the Pixel 7 Pro, which starts at $899.

Apple is only offering a maximum trade-in value of $240 for the Pixel 6 Pro on its program. It’s worth noting though, that Apple devices generally depreciate slower compared to Android devices because the company provides years of software updates after launch.