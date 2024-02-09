Google Gemini arrives on iPhone

Google’s new AI technology is now available in the iOS Google app.

Advertisements

Gemini is the upgraded AI that replaces Bard and can be downloaded in the Google app. Bard app did not have much success and was renamed Google Assistant with Bard in 2023, but that has been changed again this year. In a published online post, Google said that the company’s mission was to make AI accessible and that Gemini was the most capable out of all the models. Google then decided to rename Bard to Gemini.

Aside from Gemini, Google introduced Gemini Advanced, a paid version of the AI model. Gemini utilizes Google Pro 1.0 and will be good for everyday use, while Gemini Advanced utilizes a different model with a price tag of $20 per month. Gemini will respond to questions in-app and can be integrated into Docs, Gmail, and other apps in the near future.