iPhone

Google Gemini arrives on iPhone

By Samantha Wiley
Google Gemini

Google’s new AI technology is now available in the iOS Google app.

Advertisements

Gemini is the upgraded AI that replaces Bard and can be downloaded in the Google app. Bard app did not have much success and was renamed Google Assistant with Bard in 2023, but that has been changed again this year. In a published online post, Google said that the company’s mission was to make AI accessible and that Gemini was the most capable out of all the models. Google then decided to rename Bard to Gemini.

Google Gemini

Aside from Gemini, Google introduced Gemini Advanced, a paid version of the AI model. Gemini utilizes Google Pro 1.0 and will be good for everyday use, while Gemini Advanced utilizes a different model with a price tag of $20 per month. Gemini will respond to questions in-app and can be integrated into Docs, Gmail, and other apps in the near future.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro
The 2023 M3 Pro MacBook Pro is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Roblox
Roblox CEO hints at Vision Pro app
1 Min Read
iPhone SE
Upcoming iPhone SE may have a new design
1 Min Read
Govee Smart Space Heater
The Govee Smart Space Electric Heater is Nearly 50% Off
1 Min Read
Apple Music
New Apple Music Superbowl ad goes online
1 Min Read
iTunes
Recategorized iTunes for Windows launches
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari technology preview 188 released
1 Min Read
Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router
Grab Amazon’s Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router 3 Pack at 60% Off
1 Min Read
OLED iPad Pro
Upcoming OLED iPad Pro not severely priced
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
US Government puts out Apple Vision Pro PSA
1 Min Read
Apple TV
Apple TV+ scores new Lily Gladstone Sundance film
1 Min Read
BLUEAIR Air Purifier
Get the BLUEAIR Air Purifier at 50% Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?