Graphene heat sink to arrive on iPhone 16

Apple will attempt to fix overheating issues with the iPhone using a graphene heat sink.

iPhone 15 users have been complaining about overheating issues, which Apple claims is the result of poorly optimized software. As a promise, Apple will release iOS 17.0.3 to fix this and move forward with new cooling technology for the next iPhone lineup. A leaker by the handle ‘KosutamiSan’ claims that the Cupertino-based company is currently working on more effective cooling technology, particularly a metal battery case and graphene heat sink combo for better heat dissipation.

The iPhone is limited to light heat sinks, with graphene currently the best options as it boasts up to 10x more thermal conductivity compared to copper. It’s believed that Apple is looking for cooling solutions but it seems that graphene is a temporary solution. Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned that Apple could eventually have vapor chambers or magnets as a viable solution.