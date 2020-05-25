Hackers release a JailBreak that will unlock every iPhone

According to a report by TechCrunch, earlier today a well-known iPhone hacking team released a version of a jailbreak that unlocks every model of the iPhone even the latest ones that run iOS 13.5.

Apple only allows the apps and tools which it approves to be installed on the iPhones. However several hackers hack the system and make the iPhone available to install every app even the ones that Apple does not approve of. According to Apple they do it for security reasons. However, the hackers jailbreak the iPhones to customize it according to their needs.

Earlier a jailbreak was released by the unc0ver team. This jailbreak now supports and hacks all iPhone models even the ones including iOS 13.5. The team of hackers announced the release of a new version of the jailbreak on Twitter. The team tweeted:

It is the latest version of the jailbreak tool i.e., 5.0.0 and it unlocks all iPhones. With this jailbreak now the users can install their favorite apps and perform various tweaks to the latest iPhones. However, the security experts advise not to jailbreak an iPhone.