iPhone

Halide 3.2 Gives Full Control of iPhone18 Pro’s New Camera

By Samantha Wiley
Halide 3.2 Gives Full Control of iPhone18 Pro’s New Camera

Halide Mark III, a camera app that has won awards, received an update, bringing it up to 3.2 to provide support for the new iPhone 18 Pro. It widens the user’s control over the new camera system brought into the device: the variable aperture camera system. The base camera app for the iPhone has users select 4 stop variable apertures from 1.48 f/ to 4.0 f/.


Halide 3.2 escapes that limitation from the base camera app and enables the user to select any stop setting for their variable lens; it also deals with ISO and shutter speed for proper exposure in the photo.

Halide 3.2 Gives Full Control of iPhone18 Pro’s New Camera

There is another style, Manual Mode, that gives you full control over all the settings; Halide 3.2 integrates photographic looks and film simulations such as Quicksilver and Dawn.

You can install Halide 3.2 on the App Store for $69.99; this is a one-time transaction, while the yearly subscription is priced at $19.99.


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