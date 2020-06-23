Here’s how the new iPhone 12 might look like

Earlier today the leaker Sonny Dickson posted a few images of iPhone dummies and he claims that these are the dummies of the new iPhone 12 lineup. He posted the images in a tweet that says:

“Here are the first iPhone 12 dummies: 3 sizes (5.4, 6.1, 6.7) Flat edges, 3 cameras on the bump like recent molds Notch, cameras should not be taken 100%, but chassis promising”

The images of the iPhone dummies start appearing every year before the release of the new models which Apple releases in September or October every year. the purpose of these dummies is to help the case makers before releasing the original products.

Here’s how the iPhone 12 will look like

These new images show that the design of the new iPhone 12 will have flat edges as seen on the iPad Pro. The dummy images also show three sizes in which Apple has planned to launch the iPhone i.e., 5.4, 6.1, and 6.7-inches. Dickson gives a clear comparison of each size.

There is one difference in these leaks and the earlier leaks of the iPhone 12 lineup. The past leaks suggested that two 5.4 and 6.1-inch models of the iPhone will have the dual-camera setup and two 6.1 and 6.7-inch models will have a triple camera setup. The images that Dickson revels all have a triple-camera setup.

Here are the first iPhone 12 dummies: 3 sizes (5.4, 6.1, 6.7). Flat edges, 3 cameras on the bump like recent molds. Notch, cameras should not be taken 100%, but chassis promising. pic.twitter.com/fcw3bLhVEF — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 21, 2020

Sonny Dickson has been known for leaking the dummy models of the iPhones in the past. In this leak, he also says that the readers should not rely on the notch and the camera layouts.