Higher price tag expected for iPhone 15 Pro

A recent Bloomberg report claims that Apple will be doing a price hike for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro.

Unspecified sources say that Apple is planning to improve its iPhone sales revenue by increasing the price tag of its iPhone Pro 15 models. This backs up claims that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the most expensive iPhone when it launches. It’s believed that the Cupertino-based company will order an increased number of iPhone 15 Pro units to alleviate the reduction for its base models.

The same sources also say that Apple has changed the iPhone order mix slightly, with 2 million less units for its lowest-priced model. The reason for this is CMOS sensor production difficulties, and new display issues for the higher-priced models. Bloomberg said that these issues are expected to be quickly resolved and will have no impact on shipping dates or volume, and that 85 million units are to be ordered for 2023.