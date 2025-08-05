iPadiPhone

Hitman Absolution Arrives on iPad and iPhone

By Samantha Wiley

iPhone and iPad users can now experience ‘Hitman Absolution’ on mobile devices.

‘Hitman Absolution’ is the latest iteration in the long-running franchise, with Agent 47 once again returning as the protagonist. The game is the sequel to ‘Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal’, which became available on the same platforms in November 2023. The listing in the App Store shows a launch date of September 25, and players will need iPadOS 18 or iOS 18 or newer, as well as the A12 chip or newer. Those interested can preorder the game for $14.99 and gain direct download access and notifications when it goes live.

The game has a teaser video on its official YouTube channel, which is about 37 seconds in length. Hitman Absolution can be played differently and supports both game controllers and even a mouse and keyboard setup. Touch screen controls work from the start and are said to be more intuitive.

