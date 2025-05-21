Hole punch camera might appear on foldable iPhone

A recent leak claims that the upcoming foldable iPhone’s outer display will have a hole-punch camera.

On the Chinese social media platform Weibo, a user by the handle ‘Digital Chat Station’ said that the inner display will have an under-screen camera while the outer screen will have a hole-punch camera. It’s also believed that Apple will integrate a Touch ID sensor on the side. The latest rumor is in line with other leaks, particularly one that said that a front-facing hole-punch camera would be integrated on the foldable iPhone’s outer screen. It’s worth noting that the design is similar to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and other foldables in the market.

Apple is expected to debut a book-style foldable device next year. It might have a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner display. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that mass production is set for Q4 of 2026.