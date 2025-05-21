iPhone

Hole punch camera might appear on foldable iPhone

By Samantha Wiley
Foldable iPhone

A recent leak claims that the upcoming foldable iPhone’s outer display will have a hole-punch camera.

Advertisements

On the Chinese social media platform Weibo, a user by the handle ‘Digital Chat Station’ said that the inner display will have an under-screen camera while the outer screen will have a hole-punch camera. It’s also believed that Apple will integrate a Touch ID sensor on the side. The latest rumor is in line with other leaks, particularly one that said that a front-facing hole-punch camera would be integrated on the foldable iPhone’s outer screen. It’s worth noting that the design is similar to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and other foldables in the market.

Foldable iPhone

Apple is expected to debut a book-style foldable device next year. It might have a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner display. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that mass production is set for Q4 of 2026.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple
Apple shares new ‘Magnifier on Mac’ and ‘Music Haptics on iPhone’ video ads
1 Min Read
GPT 4.1
GPT 4.1 mini now the default model for users
1 Min Read
3 Deluxe MagSafe Charging Stand
The Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe MagSafe Charging Stand is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple claims ‘Most Valuable Brand’ award
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Air
Silicon battery technology might be heading to iPhone 17 Air
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple clarifies iOS Fortnite blocking stance
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple to continue building in India, regardless of US President Trump’s thoughts
2 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
The iPad Mini 7 is $99 Off
1 Min Read
Fortnite
Fortnite on iOS to go offline in app store protest
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple halts iPadOS 17.7.7 signing after issues
1 Min Read
Microsoft
Microsoft launches new ‘Faster than Mac’ Copilot+ PC ad
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $29 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?