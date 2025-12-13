iPhone

iFixit Introduces Free Repair App for iOS with an AI-Powered Assistant

By Samantha Wiley
iFixit Introduces Free Repair App for iOS with an AI-Powered Assistant

An iFixit repair app is now available for download on the Apple Store. The app features repair guides made by iFixit in a mobile device-friendly format, including a battery lifespan detector, the FixBot AI repair buddy, and a workbench for tracking repairs.


FixBot offers AI assistance to fix issues with tablets, laptops, smartphones, and other devices when the user describes the problem through their voice or text. It provides help with repair and verbally answers questions, or through images shared with the AI repair assistant.

iFixit Introduces Free Repair App for iOS with an AI-Powered Assistant

iFixit used to have an app that was on the App Store until 2015 to help with repairs, but was pulled out after iFixit dismantled a developer kit for the Apple TV, violating the terms of service in regard to teardowns. You can install the iFixit app for free on the App Store or the iFixit website. It has a free version and a paid version priced at $4.99.


Latest News
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Four New Games Coming to Apple Arcade Next Year
Four New Games Coming to Apple Arcade Next Year
1 Min Read
Apple is Making More Foldable iPhones Than Initially Anticipated
Apple is Making More Foldable iPhones Than Initially Anticipated
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 512GB Wi-Fi is $100 Off
The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 512GB Wi-Fi is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Messages Via Satellite Now Available In Japan
Messages Via Satellite Now Available In Japan
1 Min Read
Google AI Smart Glasses Launching As Early As Next Year
Google AI Smart Glasses Launching As Early As Next Year
1 Min Read
Manufacturing Academy At Apple Branching Out With Virtual Programs
Manufacturing Academy At Apple Branching Out With Virtual Programs
1 Min Read
The LISEN MagSafe Car Mount is 23% Off
The LISEN MagSafe Car Mount is 23% Off
1 Min Read
Prototype Parts of Apple Vision Pro Uploaded to the Internet
Prototype Parts of Apple Vision Pro Uploaded to the Internet
1 Min Read
Apple's GPS Services May Need To Be Open Permanently In India
Apple’s GPS Services May Need To Be Open Permanently In India
1 Min Read
Johny Srouji Might Be Next To Leave Apple
Johny Srouji Might Be Next To Leave Apple
1 Min Read
iPad Mini with A17 Pro Chip with 128GB discounted on Amazon
iPad Mini with A17 Pro Chip with 128GB discounted on Amazon
1 Min Read
Lost your password?