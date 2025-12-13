iFixit Introduces Free Repair App for iOS with an AI-Powered Assistant

An iFixit repair app is now available for download on the Apple Store. The app features repair guides made by iFixit in a mobile device-friendly format, including a battery lifespan detector, the FixBot AI repair buddy, and a workbench for tracking repairs.

FixBot offers AI assistance to fix issues with tablets, laptops, smartphones, and other devices when the user describes the problem through their voice or text. It provides help with repair and verbally answers questions, or through images shared with the AI repair assistant.

iFixit used to have an app that was on the App Store until 2015 to help with repairs, but was pulled out after iFixit dismantled a developer kit for the Apple TV, violating the terms of service in regard to teardowns. You can install the iFixit app for free on the App Store or the iFixit website. It has a free version and a paid version priced at $4.99.