iFixit iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 teardown revealed

iFixit has recently uploaded a video of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12’s internal components in a teardown video.

A live streaming event shows a detailed teardown which allows the viewer to see individual components and similarities between the models.

Early testing showed how the iPhone 12’s displays are interchangeable, although max brightness could vary. In the video, the models look similar to each other.

It was confirmed that the two models have the same battery, which means it’s interchangeable as well. An X-ray further reveals the internal components like the MagSafe, logic board and battery.

Towards the end iFixit has given the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 a 6 out of 10 in terms of repairability. They explain that while the components are easy to replace the proprietary screws and increased waterproofing can make it difficult to conduct repairs. Furthermore, the glass on the back and front complicates things and could break.

iPhone 12 Teardown Video