iFixit iPhone 15 teardown video goes online

Popular tech website iFixit shared a video of their teardown of the newly-launched iPhone 15.

iFixit holds a video teardown of the latest iPhone every year, and this time it’s no different. However, the brand partnered up with Evident Scientific to take a closer look at the device using a microscope. At first look, the interior of the iPhone 15 is quite similar to last year’s model, with a notable difference being the microphone on the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 now repairable.

A warning sign that reads ‘warning: trained technician serviceable only’ was revealed when the battery was removed. Also noted was the 48 MP camera being smaller in the base iPhone 15 models. In addition, iFixit noted that the logic board is now easier to repair.

In the end, iFixit gave the newest iPhone a 4/10 in terms of repairability. The official teardown video is available to watch on the official iFixit YouTube channel.