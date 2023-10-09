iFixit reveals new 5G modem on iPhone 15

Popular repair website iFixit recently tweeted on X that the iPhone 15 has an upgraded 5G modem.

Shahram Mokhtari, lead teardown technician of the company tweeted that Apple has utilized the X70 Qualcomm 5G modem in the newest iPhone 15 lineup. It’s worth noting that the iPhone 14 uses the X65 model for its 5G connection.

The X70 5G modem was revealed to the public in 2022- it uses AI to improve connectivity, including adaptive antenna tuning and mmWave beam management. Mokhtari wrote on the social media platform how the logic boards weren’t reused, but upgraded on the iPhone 15.

A lot of people have asked whether the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are still using last years Qualcomm X65 modem or the new X70 seen in the 15 Pro's.



Here's your answer.



Apple didn't just throw last years Pro logic boards into this years baseline models. They upgraded them too. pic.twitter.com/cPB6LJbaFG — Shahram Mokhtari (@MokhtariShahram) October 8, 2023

Mokhtari extolled the benefits of the X70 modem, saying that it ‘should provide a notable improvement in power consumption and signal acquisition. He continues by saying that the iPhone 15 isn’t a ‘hand me down’ but a drive to keep the logic board components current and up-to-date.