iFixit shares teardown video of iPhone 12 Pro Max

iFixit has recently shared its teardown video of the iPhone 12 Pro Max on YouTube.

The content showed how the internal design was different compared to other iPhone 12 models, including the camera system that controls the low light performance.

The video started with the opening of the smartphone and reveals an L-shaped battery which was first seen in the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 Pro has a rectangular shaped battery which was rumored to lower the cost of adding 5G technology.

Another difference was the camera package of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which had a bigger sensor compared to the iPhone 12, specifically the 12MP and the four magnets to support the phone’s new sensor-shift image stabilization system.

iFixit also mentioned how the logic board was more compact and how the SIM card reader and rubber gaskets made replacement and removal easier than ever.

In the end iFixit gave the iPhone 12 Pro Max a repairability score of 6/10. The video is available to watch on the site’s official YouTube channel.