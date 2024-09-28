iFixit shows iPhone 16 Pro model video teardown

Popular YouTube channel iFixit recently released a new video showing the internal components of the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro.

The teardown video reveals the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro’s innards, highlighting the new process of removing the battery via small electrical currents to dislodge the component. The newest Pro models have a different method of battery replacement compared to the iPhone 16. On the standard models, the traditional stretch adhesive is used, although access is allowed at the back instead of the display.

The iPhone 16 lineup has a metal-encased battery except for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The video goes on to reveal the placement of the LiDAR scanner, as well as the mmWave antenna. The Qualcomm SDX71M modem is shown as well, and the absence of the Qualcomm X75 modem. The full teardown video is available to watch on the official iFixit YouTube channel.