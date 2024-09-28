iPhone

iFixit shows iPhone 16 Pro model video teardown

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16

Popular YouTube channel iFixit recently released a new video showing the internal components of the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro.

Advertisements

The teardown video reveals the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro’s innards, highlighting the new process of removing the battery via small electrical currents to dislodge the component. The newest Pro models have a different method of battery replacement compared to the iPhone 16. On the standard models, the traditional stretch adhesive is used, although access is allowed at the back instead of the display.

iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 lineup has a metal-encased battery except for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The video goes on to reveal the placement of the LiDAR scanner, as well as the mmWave antenna. The Qualcomm SDX71M modem is shown as well, and the absence of the Qualcomm X75 modem. The full teardown video is available to watch on the official iFixit YouTube channel.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $30 Off
1 Min Read
AR glasses
Meta launches ‘Orion’ AR glasses
1 Min Read
Xbox
Microsoft promises ‘Game Pass’ service on iPhone
1 Min Read
Peanuts
‘Peanuts’ holiday specials makes a comeback on Apple TV+
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
The M3 MacBook Air with 512GB SSD is $250 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18.1
iOS 18.1 second public beta launches
1 Min Read
HomePod
HomePod 18.1 Beta 2 exits after bricking concerns
1 Min Read
Apple Music Classical
New full album booklets added to Apple Music Classical
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
AirPods 4 Gets $10 Discount
1 Min Read
YouTube
YouTube Premium experiences price hike in 15+ countries
1 Min Read
iOS 17.6.1
iOS users stopped from downgrading to iOS 17.6.1
1 Min Read
Mac
12 Mac models listed in the obsolete and vintage products section
1 Min Read
Lost your password?