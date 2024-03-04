iPhone

Images of the iPhone SE 4 design leaks online

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone SE 4

Several leaked images have surfaced on a blog revealing the design of the upcoming iPhone SE 4.

The CAD renders shared by 91Mobiles show an all-screen design that’s 6.1 inches in length, with flat sides, a USB-C upgrade over Lightning, and a notch for the TrueDepth camera array. If true, the design is an overhaul compared to the current iPhone SE model, which has a 4.7-inch display, large bezels, a Home Button with Touch ID, and curved edges. The dimensions are similar to the iPhone 14.

iPhone SE 4

The leaked renders tell the same story as a report from last year, with the next-gen iPhone SE having the same design as the iPhone 14. The report claims that the iPhone SE 4 will have a 6.1-inch OLED screen, an Action Button, a USB-C port, and Face ID authentication. It’s believed that Apple will launch the iPhone SE 4 in 2025.

