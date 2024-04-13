iPhone

India produces 14% of iPhones

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is increasing its efforts in India’s production facilities for making iPhones.

While Apple is reducing reliance on China, the company is ramping up efforts in other countries, including India. Apple has put emphasis and mentioned that they will be doubling up in India for iPhone production- the end goal is 25% of all iPhones will be manufactured in India by 2028. Bloomberg mentioned that India’s production will have all of Apple’s major suppliers. Foxconn will have around 67% of iPhones made in India by March 2024, while Pegatron will have a 17% share. Winstron handles the rest.

Business Standard said that Apple has opened roughly 150,000 new jobs over the course of two and a half years, with new accommodation mapped out for the employees. The number of iPhone workers is yet to be determined. Salcomp, Tata, and Foxconn are believed to be constructing 78,000-plus units.

