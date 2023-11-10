iOS 18 might bring AI features to iPhone 16

Apple might reveal exclusive AI features that will be integrated into the upcoming iPhone 16, as per Bloomberg.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg mentioned last month that Apple is working on generative AI based on LLM technology. This includes a ‘smarter version of Siri’ that will be added to the iPadOS 18 and iOS 18. It’s believed that Apple will be introducing the ‘turbo-charged’ version of Siri during the WWDC 2024 that’s powered by large language models.

Gurman believes that Apple is still undecided on whether to deploy AI via cloud, limit the technology to on-device processing, or do both in hybrid mode. He did not say if the features will need a specific hardware architecture or apply to all models that can be upgraded to iOS 18.

Apple is spending approximately $1 billion on AI research per year, with senior executives such as Eddy Cue, John Giannandrea, and Craig Federighi leading the way.