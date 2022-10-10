iPad inventor agrees to adoption of USB-C charging on the iPhone

iPad inventor Tony Fadell recently went on social media to say that Apple should adopt USB-C charging on its flagship device, saying that it’s ‘overdue’.

The European Union on Tuesday passed a law that requires camera, tablet, smartphone and consumer electronic manufacturers to use USB-C technology as their charging solution. Currently, the union has not set a specific deadline on when manufacturers should make the move, but the organization said that it shouldn’t be later than 2024. The Cupertino-based company resisted the move, saying that conformity stifles innovation instead of encouraging it. Fadell also said that he thinks that Apple is assuming a ‘monopolist position’ instead of considering the technology.

I can’t see a problem. The world has converged on USB-C. The physical & user limits have been hit. Next up is wireless per, not a diff physical connection.

So I’m not too worried about this regulation. They’re simply forcing Apple to do the right thing… it’s overdue frankly. https://t.co/COtiZNCtmn — Tony Fadell (@tfadell) October 6, 2022

Not in this case. This is only happening because Apple hasn’t been doing the right thing. Period. This is about a monopolist like position not about technology. I hope after Apple is forced to change the regulations will be removed to allow innovation to continue. https://t.co/fkAk9yVtPn — Tony Fadell (@tfadell) October 6, 2022

Apple may make the move to USB-C sooner, with the 2018 iPad Pro already sporting the technology. Ming Chi Kuo, Apple analyst says that the next iPhone will change from Lightning connector and finally use USB-C as its charging option.