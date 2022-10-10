iPad inventor agrees to adoption of USB-C charging on the iPhone

iPad inventor Tony Fadell recently went on social media to say that Apple should adopt USB-C charging on its flagship device, saying that it’s ‘overdue’.

USB-C Charging on the iPhone

The European Union on Tuesday passed a law that requires camera, tablet, smartphone and consumer electronic manufacturers to use USB-C technology as their charging solution. Currently, the union has not set a specific deadline on when manufacturers should make the move, but the organization said that it shouldn’t be later than 2024. The Cupertino-based company resisted the move, saying that conformity stifles innovation instead of encouraging it. Fadell also said that he thinks that Apple is assuming a ‘monopolist position’ instead of considering the technology.

Apple may make the move to USB-C sooner, with the 2018 iPad Pro already sporting the technology. Ming Chi Kuo, Apple analyst says that the next iPhone will change from Lightning connector and finally use USB-C as its charging option.

