iPhone 11 claims top spot in 2020 shipment for the first half

A report by research company Omdia shows that the most shipped smartphone in the first half of this year was the iPhone 11. Also, other iPhone models were listed in the top ten.

The iPhone 11 followed in the iPhone XR’s footsteps last year as it was hailed the #1 in 2019 global smartphone shipments. One notable difference is that the iPhone 11 outnumber the iPhone XR by 10.8 million units at a 37.7 million units total.

Sales for the iPhone 11 remain strong even with the pandemic, partly due to the fact that it’s $50 less and has more features than ever.

Other iPhone models appearing in the top ten list include the iPhone 11 Pro (10th), iPhone 11 Pro Max (7th), the iPhone XR (6th) and iPhone SE (5th). Meanwhile in other brands are Xiaomi’s Redmi models and the Samsung Galaxy A51.

The newest iPhone 12 is expected to be announced shortly and may be released October of 2020.