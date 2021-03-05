iPhone 11 free display replacement program

Some units of Apple’s most popular phone iPhone 11 appear to be suffering from touch related issues. To solve the problem, the company has launched a display replacement program for the iPhone 11. The issue has reportedly only affected “a small percentage” of iPhone 11s out in the world.

The affected iPhone 11 units reportedly do not register any touch input from the user, making the phone absolutely useless. It will be a huge burden for the user to replace the display as Apple products’ parts are very expensive. To make sure that does not happen as the fault is on Apple’s part and not user damage, the company is asking users with faulty iPhone 11s to get in touch with the nearest Apple Store.

Only eligible units receive free display replacement

To add more details, Apple has said that the affected iPhone units were manufactured sometime between November 2019 and May of 2020. If users face any issues with the touch input on the screen, the phone will be eligible for a free display replacement. Apple says that the units could have a problem with the display module.

To make the process easier, Apple has released a support document where users can check if their iPhone 11 is eligible for a display replacement. The users will be required to compare their iPhone 11’s serial number to the one in the support document to get a proper understanding as to whether their device is faulty or not.

In cases where users cannot find any Apple Store in proximity of their area, they can also visit Apple Authorized Service Provider(s) to avail the free display replacement if their device is eligible.

Apple launched the iPhone 11 in September of 2019 and since then, it has become one of the most popular phones ever. The iPhone 11 is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip.