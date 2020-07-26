iPhone 11 manufacturing shifts to India

Production of the iPhone 11 has been moved to India, according to The Economic Times.

iPhone manufacturer Apple has shifted production of its flagship smartphone from China to a Foxconn facility in India. The Cupertino-based company intends to reduce dependence by spreading operations around the globe.

Apple is currently selling iPhone 11 in India, and the move suggests that the company is making the most of the government’s ‘Made in India’ initiative, a program that gives Apple a lower import duty if it begins making Apple products in the country.

Recently, it’s been rumored that Apple will be producing about $40B worth of smartphones in partnership with Foxconn and Wistron in India. Reuters says Foxconn intends to build an iPhone assembly plant, which is estimated to be around $1 billion dollars.

An Apple Store is expected to be built in India by Q3 2020. Furthermore, the company is looking to expand by opening a retail store in Mumbai.