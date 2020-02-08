iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Night mode featured in Apple’s newest video

Apple has recently added a new video that shows off the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone 11’s camera capabilities, specifically the Night Mode feature.

The thirty second video highlights the lens’ night capture technology, displaying several effects in slow motion. Then, it moves on to a side by side comparison of pictures taken with Night Mode on and off- a child on a sofa, a tree in the desert, a car against a backdrop, city lights, the Aurora Borealis, a lighthouse and a fisherman in a canoe lighting up a lantern. The video is accompanied by music from the Smashing Pumpkins, titled ‘We Only Come Out at Night’.

Night Mode is a key selling feature in the new iPhone 11 models. With it, taking photos in the dark and without flash produces a clear image, thanks to the smartphone’s A13 chip and AI software.