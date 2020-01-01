iPhone 11 Pro midnight green is possible, thanks to Seiko Advance

Apple CEO Tim Cook shares in a Nikkei interview that Seiko Advance is the reason why we have an iPhone 11 Pro Max and Pro in Midnight Green.

Seiko Advance is one of Apple’s ink suppliers. In one of his visits, Seiko technicians showed the CEO the Midnight Green dye, which they claim was made using high-quality craftsmanship and control.

iPhone 11 Pro midnight green

Seiko Advance is a great example of our invaluable suppliers here in Japan. Thanks to their craftsmanship and attention to detail, the gorgeous colors of iPhone 11 Pro really come to life! pic.twitter.com/PFEuXo7Fy0 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 10, 2019

The green ink Seiko made didn’t use pollutants. Yukinori Kabe, Seiko’s sales manager says the company was able to make the color with greater durability and color accuracy. Cook was so impressed at the ink’s environmentally sound properties that he added Midnight Green to the iPhone 11 lineup. Seiko also makes the color Space Gray, Silver, and Gold for Apple’s smartphones.

Apple and Seiko Advance have worked together since 2011 when Cook invited ink makers. Kabe visited the Cupertino campus and found Seiko Advance’s ink to be not up to speed. Seiko Advance came back with improvements and started supplying Apple with black ink.