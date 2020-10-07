iPhone 12 event, ‘Hi, Speed’ set for October 13

Apple has finally set a date for its iPhone 12 unveiling. The event will be held at Apple Park, October 13, 2020 at 10am Pacific Time.

Similar to the ‘Time Flies’ and WWDC 2020, the iPhone launch will be held in virtual and streamed from the venue. The tagline for the day is ‘Hi, Speed’.

This marks the 2nd Apple event; on September 15 Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Fitness+, 8th gen iPad, a new iPad Air, Apple One services and Apple Fitness+.

The tag ‘Hi, Speed’ could be referring to the new iPhone’s 5G capability and new A14 processor. The ring highlights are similar to Siri’s interface, but nothing is certain yet.

Apple is expected to reveal four iPhone 12 models- a 6.7 inch, 5.4 inch and two 6.1 inch devices, with camera technology being the major difference among them.

Those who want to watch the stream live can go to the official Apple website, YouTube or the Apple TV app on the said date and time.