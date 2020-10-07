iPhone 12 event site hides an AR surprise

Apple’s ‘Hi, Speed’ event page is more than just an announcement of the new iPhone 12- it has a hidden Easter Egg surprise in the form of AR.

The iPhone 12 event will be held in virtual on October 13, 2020. Apple has dedicated a single page to display the date and time, and visitors can click on links to add the event to their calendar. If you have an iPad or iPhone you can activate the hidden AR aspect by tapping the event image.

In the AR environment the viewer will see an animation of floating blue, orange and golden circles exploding to smaller orbs with the number 10.13 on them. Angle can be set by pinching, spinning and swiping the screen.

The iPhone 12 event may reveal four new iPhone 12 models up front and center. It’s not unusual for other Apple products to be revealed, including a possible AirTag item tracker and the AirPods Studio.