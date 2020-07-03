iPhone 12 facing production delays final assembly could be delayed till October 2020

The global health crisis has hit several tech giants hard and Apple is one of them. According to a report by Nikkei Asian Review the new Apple iPhone 12 lineup is now facing mass production issues due to lockdowns and fewer workforce at the factories. The delay could be from two weeks to four months.

The sources told Nikkei that Apple is doing everything in its power to shorten the postponement period. It seems that there will be several months’ delay in the mass production.

The sources also told Nikkei that some iPhones could be delayed until early October. The report also says that Apple said it will not be surprising if there is even further delay because there are still a lot of tests going on and also the final designs have not yet been finalized.

In March when the situation was worse, there was a chance that Apple could postpone the launch of the iPhone 12 line up until next year. However, in April The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple has plans to launch the iPhone 12 line up by the end of 2020, however, the mass production could see delays.