iPhone 12 lineup can now download iOS updates via 5G

A support document makes mention of the iPhone 12 lineup being capable of downloading iOS updates over 5G cellular data.

Apple is making 5G downloads of iOS update available on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini. To enable this users must set ‘Allow More Data on 5G’ on by going to Settings, then Cellular and Cellular Data Options.

Activating this mode allows for better FaceTime and video calls while eating up more bandwidth. For previous gen iPhones and iPhone 12 models that are on LTE downloading updates will require Wi-Fi. Verizon’s internal document confirms default 5G will not allow iOS updates to be downloaded on the iPhone 12.

The support document from Apple also made mention of the iPhone 12’s Dual SIM mode in that 5G cannot be had on both cards except in China. The Cupertino-based company claims that 5G in dual sim will be enabled in the near future to other countries.