iPhone 12 Mini make up only 5% of 2020 iPhone sales in January

The smallest smartphone model in the 2020 iPhone lineup has only achieved 5 percent of sales in the US during the first two weeks of January

Counterpoint Research reports that the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 have overtaken the iPhone 12 mini at the beginning of January. The firm mentioned how small-sized phones will have this trend since consumers are more likely to opt for larger screen sizes.

William Yang, JP Morgan analyst says that Apple may discontinue production of the 5.4 inch model if demand continues to be weak.

In January Apple has announced its quarterly earnings, which include iPhone 12 sales since it was launched in October. The Cupertino-based company did not specify exact sales figure details but rather disclosed the overall revenue for its iPhone business at $65 billion. In the report Apple said that it achieved a new quarterly record.