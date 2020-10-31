Record-breaking iPhone 12 preorders in India

Apple is seeing high demand for the newly launched iPhone 12 in India. It is quite surprising as the iPhone 11 was recently discounted and was sold like hot cakes in the country. Usually, it is a small demographic in India that indulges in the iPhone experience but this year appears to be different.

According to the information obtained by IANS, Apple authorized resellers in India are seeing record breaking pre-orders for the 2020 flagship iPhone 12. On Flipkart, the iPhone 12 has a price tag of Rs. 79,900 for the base 64GB variant, Rs. 84,000 for the 128GB variant, and Rs. 94,000 for the 256GB variant.

Good days ahead for Apple in India

The Cupertino based company has been making efforts to make a dent in the Indian market for quite sometime now. After years of contemplation, Apple launched its official online store in India and also introduced a limited bundling of the AirPods with the iPhone 11. The company was also offering the AirPods Pro for a cheaper price with the iPhone 11 during the Dussehra sale.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro is very pricey in India. The standard iPhone 12 is also expensive in India compared to other markets such as the US, however the “Pro” model’s pricing is ridiculously high in India. The iPhone 12 Pro base variant packs 128GB of storage and retails for Rs. 1,19,000 and the 256GB variant retails for Rs. 1,29,000. Regardless of the exorbitant pricing, Apple fans will buy it with no second thoughts.

Apple is yet to release the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max – both the models are the extreme ends of the 2020 iPhone lineup. The iPhone 12 Mini starts at $739 (64GB) and the iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1,099 (128GB).