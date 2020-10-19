iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 shipping dates now available to early buyers

Early buyers can expect their new iPhones to come soon, although the official timeframe is that the units should start arriving October 23rd.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 shipping date

Those who preordered can check their iPhone 12 status on the official Apple website. While it may say ‘preparing to ship’, the company usually updates shipment status later and when the official release date arrives.

U guys might wanna check ur iPhone 12 order because mine says it hasn’t shipped yet but when I check my ups my choice account it says my iPhone 12 pro is suppose to be delivered on wed the 21st two days before launch pic.twitter.com/n4QB3Iyas3 — ILM24 (@pwned24k) October 18, 2020

UPS and Apple have both agreed to prepare the models ahead of time, but the estimated date when you check in the UPS website could provide false hopes. Regardless, the units won’t be released until Friday and beyond.

Aside from the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Apple will be shipping the first official accessories for the newest iPhone lineup, including the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe compatible cases.

The recently announced iPhone 12 lineup will have edge to edge OLED screens, an A14 chip and 5G network connectivity. It’s expected that the two other models, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be announced in November.