A luxury gift supplier from London and Dubai named “Goldgenie” has announced that the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max can now be pre-ordered in 24K Gold, Rose Gold, and Platinum.

The company stated on their website that the customized 24K Gold version will be available a few weeks after Apple’s release date once pre-ordered on their website, London head offices, or their retail store at Dubai in Jumeriah.

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max in 24K Gold, Rose Gold, and Platinum

The iPhone 12 Pro in 24K Gold.

The iPhone 12 Pro in Platinum.

The iPhone 12 Pro in Rose Gold.

Theses special iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models are SIM free and aren’t locked to any network. Therefore, buyers can use the device in any country.

A delivery confirmation will only be provided once Apple announces the devices to the public.

The price for the iPhone 12 Pro in 24K gold starts at $3,269 USD while the Pro Max model starts at $3,395 USD.

Those Apple fans who are rich and are willing to pay the price for a 24K Gold, Rose Gold, and Platinum iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max can go ahead to Goldgenie’s website to pre-order.

More information and videos about their products can be found on their official Facebook page.