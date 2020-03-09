iPhone 12 Pro leak reveals it will beat Samsung Galaxy S20

There are rumors that the iPhone 12 will get significant camera upgrades and a lot more which will beat its main rival, the Samsung Galaxy S20.

Now that the Samsung S20 Ultra is here with its amazing 108MP camera and Space Zoom, the iPhone 12 needs to do better than that. Well, it will do better than that according to rumors. According to the prolific leaker Max Weinbach, as told to YouTuber EverythingApplePro in a new video, iPhone 12 will have something special about its camera.

According to the report by Tom’s Guide, Apple has been using 12 MP cameras for a long time now. “Apple may finally be upgrading to a substantial 64MP sensor for its main lens.”

The report claims that “It will send Apple ahead of the Galaxy S20’s and 20 Plus’ 48MP camera but will not surpass the 108MP Galaxy S20 Ultra, at least in terms of raw megapixels.”

The rumors are that Apple will keep the same triple camera array. The low-light conditions of the Ultra-Wide camera might get better. The camera’s low light will become better as a result of an increase in the size of the aperture from f1.8 to f1.6.

There are many more upgrades. One of them is the bigger battery. iPhone 12 might get a 4,400 mAh battery. There is also a rumor that Apple might have a 120Hz display, and it will be a 5G-compatible iPhone. If the stories are correct, then, with all these upgrades, Apple iPhone 12 will surely beat the Samsung in many ways.