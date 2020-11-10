iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini begin shipping ahead of time

Apple has started shipping pre-order units of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini ahead of schedule.

Customers who bought the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini should expect their devices to be delivered on the promised date. Shipping information has been updated to reflect the changes. However, they should not expect the iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 12 mini to be delivered prior to November 13.

Not all those who pre-ordered can expect their devices to be delivered on that day, as estimated delivery times have slipped just hours after the phones were available to purchase.

In the same manner as the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12, those who bought the devices quickly were seeing faster shipment updates.

Apple is currently working with shipping and logistics partners to meet the set release date. Delivery is expected to be on a rollout basis so everyone who pre-ordered will get their respective devices in reasonable time.