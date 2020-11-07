iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini hands-on videos show the size difference

Press outlets were invited to a comparison event between the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 mini a day before its official launch, complete with initial analysis, comparisons, and photos.

Press publications have expressed their initial reactions to the new iPhone 12 models through videos uploaded on YouTube.

In the reports, the iPhone 12 mini was compared versus the iPhone 7 and iPhone 5s in terms of size. The 5.4 inch is hailed as the company’s smallest flagship phone in years.

Furthermore, the smaller display shows off the latest iOS well in terms of scale, and the premium feel and aesthetics are overall excellent compared to full-sized iPhones.

As for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the device was put in a side-by-side with the iPhone 6 Plus and the iPhone 12.

Both iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini are set to launch November 6, 8 am Eastern Time. Pre-orders will become available during this period.