iPhone 12 Pro Max rated ‘most popular 5G smartphone’ in the US

Ookla, a speed testing site and M Science, a research firm both concluded that Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most popular 5G handset in the United States.

Both platforms have new information in terms of US sales and smartphone usage. Only one state, Vermont has a different smartphone model but it’s in the same iPhone 12 lineup- the iPhone 12 Pro.

As for the second most popular model, Ookla data has the iPhone 12 Pro pegged while data from M Science revealed it’s the iPhone 12. Both firms indicate a sluggish sales for the iPhone 12 mini, which is the least popular 2020 iPhone model. The rest of the most popular list included the Samsung Galaxy 20 and its Note counterpart.

M Science also mentioned the least popular 5G handsets- the Motorola Edge+, OnePlus Nord N10, TCL 10 5G, the LG Wing 5G and the Nokia 8V 5G.