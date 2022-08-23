iPhone 12 repair program extended for devices with earpiece sound problems

Apple’s service program for the iPhone 12 has been extended to cover earpiece-related sound concerns.

The iPhone 12 service program was launched in August last year, saying that a ‘small percentage’ of iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 units might experience sound problems due to a faulty earpiece module or receiver. The component failure usually leads to the iPhone not producing sound in phone calls.

Now, the Cupertino-based company has extended the program for the same iPhone 12 models to cover those who might be having the same problem. It’s worth noting that the extension is for a whole year and covers global units.

An Apple Authorized Service Provider or Apple can service the defective iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 free of charge. Those affected can begin the process by going to the official Apple website. Apple says that the program does not cover the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 mini.