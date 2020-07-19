iPhone 12 set to release in September

Apple is set to release its flagship phones for the year 2020 in the month of September. The company always releases its top range iPhones in the fall. However, in some cases, the company unveils some products and releases it to the public on a later date.

It was initially reported by multiple sources that Apple would postpone the launch of its iPhone 12 range by a month or two. The reason behind the postponement was reportedly due to the effect covid-19 lockdowns had across the globes.

However, new reports by noteworthy Apple leaksters suggest that the company will actually release its new iPhone in September this year as well. The company appears to be back on track with the originally planned schedule – the annual release cycle.

Four iPhone 12 models

Apple is set to launch four new iPhones this year – the 5.4” iPhone 12, the 6.1” iPhone 12, the 6.1” iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7” iPhone 12 Pro Max. The starting price will be the lowest it has ever been, starting at $549, according to the reports.

The 5.4” iPhone 12 could turn out to be one of the most popular iPhone because of its price and the size. People prefer large phones these days but there are also a lot of people who prefer compact phones, so yes, the 5.4 iPhone 12 could be a big hit.

All the iPhone 12 models will use Apple’s upcoming A14 Bionic chip. It was previously reported that the iPhone 12 will have a smaller notch but the report has been rubbished since then. However, there has been no concrete information regarding the notch; we will not rush to any conclusion.

The iPhone 12 is set to be unveiled in September 2020. Apple could hold an online only event to unveil its latest flagship phones.